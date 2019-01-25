× Bridgeport man arrested, charged with abusing autistic teen

FAIRFIELD — Police say they’ve arrested 68-year-old Joseph Jean-Felix on abuse charges after a father of an autistic teenager complained about injuries.

Police say on November 26th, 2018, the parent of the teenage boy came to the Fairfield Police Department to file a report. The parent said that his autistic 15-year-old son attended a school that worked directly with autistic children, and the boy had been attending the school for 5 1/2 years, according to police.

The parent reported that on November 19th, 2018, his son returned from school, and there were ‘distinct injuries’ to the teen’s arm, police say.

Police say after they investigated, and reviewed surveillance footage from the bus, they determined that the injuries on the teen’s arm were consistent with actions taken by the transportation air for a period of time.

Police say on January 18th, 2019, Jean-Felix of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with assault of an intellectually disabled person, unlawful restrain, and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $50,000 bond, and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.