Cooler, breezy Friday, isolated late-day flurries

Rain has ended but flooding issues will remain. For a full list of current river levels and their forecasts click here.

Winter is back Friday with much colder temperatures. While most of the day is bright, there is a chance for an isolated snow shower or flurries late-day.

Saturday will be cooler and quiet. There is a slight chance for a snow shower on Sunday with a weak disturbance nearby.

But the next chance for a bigger storm is Tuesday. This one looks like a mix to rain situation as the storm tracks to the west (putting us on the warm side of things). Then as the storm departs it could change back over to cold and snow Wednesday morning. This can obviously chance so far in advance but it's not looking promising for snow lovers.

Forecast Details:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler but seasonable. Isolated late-day snow shower/flurry. Highs: mid-upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance snow shower. Highs: Low/mid 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

TUESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Mix to rain. High: Mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Early morning snow/mix. Then clearing. high: 20s.

