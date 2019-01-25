Foodie Friday: Marianna’s Belltop Bakery in Meriden

The smell of Italian pastries and freshly baked bread is the order of the day along West Main Street in Meriden, in fact it is everyday!

For more than 30 years Marianna’s Belltop Bakery has been the areas go-to for made-from-scratch desserts.

The cannoli’s are what sets this place apart from the rest. The shells are hand rolled and stuffed to order every time!

“It might take an extra 30 seconds, but it’s worth it,” said owner Irene Bongiovanni.

Irene and her husband Paul own the iconic bakery that produces everything from Italian cookies to fresh loaves of Italian bread and seemingly everything in between.

Danishes, strudels, whipped cream cakes, pies and hard rolls, there is so much to choose from.

The ingredients are all fresh and the recipes date back years and years from Paul’s family in Italy. He’s been a baker for 50 years.

“It makes me smile when the customer enjoys what we made here,” smiled Paul. “That’s what it’s about.”

And those customers taste the freshness which keeps them coming back for more and they have been for decades.

“Even when we moved out of Meriden, we stayed loyal because their pastry is beyond comparison,” penned Susan D. in this online review. “I have tried cannoli’s that other people serve, and Marianna’s is the gold standard for cannoli’s!”

You won’t be able to pass by Marianna’s without stopping in for something! That smell of the Italian bread made every single day is fantastic!

41.538777 -72.810160