Fundraisers held this weekend benefit children, abused animals

CycleBar in Canton, located at The Shoppes at Farmington Valley will host Cycle Out Cancer.

The event will feature six one-hour rides to raise funds for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with 100% of the class registration fee benefiting the center. Each hour will feature food, t-shirts, awards and prizes.

“Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has a special place in our heart after our preemie spent the first 6 weeks of her life there,” said Liz Anderson, co-owner of CycleBar Canton. “They saved our child and we know the great miracles that occur in that building every day.”

Liz opened the studio in partnership with her husband, Kevin Anderson, retired colonel with the United States Marine Corps and former Connecticut State Trooper.

Each ride is 30 dollars, and to learn more, you can head to their website.

Amity Bowl in Woodbridge will also be hosting a fundraising event on Sunday. Bikers Against Animal Cruelty will be hosting Strike Out Animal Cruelty.

This is a yearly event, and this year’s festivities will include three hours of bowling. This event is $20 for adults, and $10 for children under 12.

Bikers Against Animal Cruelty is a non-profit organization that raises funds to help rescue organizations, shelters, and emergency medical procedures for animals in need. The group prides itself on being a group of compassionate motorcycle enthusiasts who advocate against animal cruelty and neglect, promote responsible pet ownership, and help defray the costs of urgent veterinary care.

To learn more about this weekend’s event and the work that B.A.A.C. does, you can head to their website.

