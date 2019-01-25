Gordon Ramsay to bring ‘Hell’ to another Connecticut restaurant, episode airing Wednesday

SEYMOUR — After taking Vasi’s Restaurant in Waterbury to “Hell and Back,” Gordon Ramsay is revamping another Connecticut restaurant: Stone’s Throw in Seymour.

The family-owned restaurant on Roosevelt Drive is right on the Housatonic river.

“After intense investigation and surveillance, Chef Ramsay and his crew find that the two stressed out owners have let their sons and coworkers slack off over the years,” a press release from FOX said, “which has resulted in poor food quality and lack of cleanliness.”

In the episode airing Wednesday, January 30, Ramsay will try to bring the restaurant “back from the brink of disaster” by retraining the staff, revamping the menu, and renovating the building in just 24 hours.

You can watch “24 Hours to Hell and Back” Wednesday, January 30, at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 61.