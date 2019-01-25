Hartford Athletic hold tryouts for few open spots

EAST WINDSOR – Pro Soccer will soon be a happening in Hartford as the Hartford Athletic of the United Soccer League will kick off their first season in March.

While most of the team is set on the roster, on Friday, coaches for the club held tryouts for a few coveted spots. “There’s a hundred people here,” said Hartford Athletic head coach Jimmy Nielsen. Under the bubble at Sports World in East Windsor, perspective pros ran, kicked, and slid their way through drills and scrimmages to try and catch the eyes of the coaching staff.

Nielsen, a former goalie with Leicester City and Sporting KC of the MLS said, “I have deep respect, they are coming here to chase their dream of becoming a pro soccer player.” Nielsen said he felt the passion for soccer in the Hartford area and that “maybe one or two guys will get offered a contract.”

Working his way up and down the indoor field was Tony Asante, a former all-American at Syracuse University who graduated in 2014. Asante, from Ghana, and now lives in West Haven said, “this is a great opportunity for me, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.” Xavier Doran, a former player from Eastern Connecticut State University said, “I’m ready to play at the next level, I love the competition, I think I’m a top player and I deserve to be here.”

Hartford Athletic starts their season on March 9th and won’t come home to Dillon Stadium for their first home game until May 4th. Ticket and schedule information is available here https://www.hartfordathletic.com/