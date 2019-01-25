International Space Summit coming to Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The world is coming to Hartford in May for a summit that's literally out of this world.

Prioritizing jobs and public service partnerships, Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz administration is brining suppliers, manufacturers, and international partners together -- the best and the brightest minds in our state's vibrant aerospace sector.

'We want companies large and small to play a role in space innovation," Bysiewicz said.

That includes companies like Alpha Q in Colchester.

"Alpha Q makes large, complex components for flight safety parts for Sikorsky, Rolls Royce, Lockheed Martin, and we are now quoting Pratt and Whitney," Kasey Planet from Alpha Q said.

They just expanded their facilities, and continue to grow.

For Manchester astronaut, Dan Burbank, space is his vacation home. Connecticut has manufactured parts that kept him alive.

"Drunk the water that United Technologies equipment supplies. I’ve breathed the air that we make up there. I’ve worn that space suit on space walks outside the International Space Station."

The Space Summit will be held on May 19th at the Marriott in Hartford in coordination with international partners including Canada, Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, and others. It is expected to be an economic boom for the area.