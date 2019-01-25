Crews cleaning up fuel spill on Choate campus in Wallingford

Posted 3:59 PM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, January 25, 2019

WALLINGFORD -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a  fuel spill on the Choate campus Friday.

Crews were dispatched to North Elm Street.  The Emergency Response Coordinator from Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection has estimated the spill to be between 50 and 100 gallons.

Choate released a statement on the incident, "During a routine fuel oil delivery, a limited amount of fuel was released in an area adjacent to a storage tank. Immediate action was taken by staff to contain the spill, and Wallingford Fire Department was called to the scene; remediation is currently underway. Staff who work in the adjacent building were evacuated as a precaution. No students were involved."

More details as they become available

 