Man shot in a car in New Haven, police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that injured a man in the Newhallville section of town.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was in a parked vehicle on Cave Street near Winchester Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood when he was shot. The victim drove to nearby Newhall Street and Huntington Street where he called police. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Officers and detectives secured two crime scenes and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.