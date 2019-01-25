× Police expand search for missing Massachusetts man to Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police in Springfield, Massachusetts are expanding their search for a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Achim Bailey, 23, was last seen January 13 at Samuel’s Bar at the Basketball Hall Of Fame in Springfield.

Police say he was spotted on surveillance cameras walking away from the bar on Hall of Fame Avenue toward Boland Way.

Digital billboards in the Hartford area will now include Bailey’s photo, according to police.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts is urged to contact Springfield Police Detective Lopez at (413) 750-2379 or the Springfield Police non-emergency number at (413) 787-6302.