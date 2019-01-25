× Police: Hamden man drove car at ex-girlfriend following dispute

HAMDEN — Police say they’ve arrested Hamden resident Alphonso Dixon, 31, after a domestic fight.

Police say on December 11th, they were called to Warner Street on the report of ‘a man with a gun’.

According to police, they learned that earlier in the day, the 30-year-old female victim was involved in a domestic dispute with Dixon, her ex-boyfriend.

Shortly after the fight, police say Dixon say the victim and her friend on Warner Street. Dixon sped his car towards them and then pointed a gun at them, police report.

Dixon was arrested at Meriden Superior Court on January 23rd, and charged with threatening and breach of peace. He was arraigned in court on the same day.