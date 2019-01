× Police investigating possible shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they are investigating ‘what appears to be’ a shooting on Bonner Street.

They say out of an abundance of caution, they are evacuating the immediate area until they can confirm it’s safe.¬†McDonough school at 111 Hillside Avenue is on lockdown until further notice as a precautionary measure.

Police have not detailed how many people may be involved.