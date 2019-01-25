× Red Sox CEO talks championship in Middlesex County

On Friday, many lucky Red Sox fans received an opportunity of a lifetime, that’s to see the 2018 World Series trophy up close in person.

The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce brought, Sam Kennedy, the President and CEO of the Red Sox stopped to showcase the trophy but also inspire the next generation of business leaders.

Kennedy, a Trinity College graduate, shared his knowledge and expertise in front of local business leaders, sports enthusiasts, and aspiring students looking to make it big in the field of sports management.

“There is no secret you work hard and commit and do what you say you’re going to do you’ll have success you have to be the beneficiary of great mentorship,” says Kennedy.

Kennedy was among a recent wave of executives who came to the Red Sox and was tasked with revitalizing the brand and growing the organization’s financial base. A job that Kennedy says has been a team effort.

One of his top priorities has been helping preserve and update Fenway park. Kennedy says the team has invested 365 million dollars in the ballpark over the last decade.

With spring training just weeks away, he says the team already has their eyes on repeating as World Series Champs.

“Tony La Russa has been studying the characteristics and qualities of teams and what they’ve been able to do and how to the turn the page on last year and get that focus on the next year,” says Kennedy.