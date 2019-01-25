Trump associate Roger Stone arrested in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Longtime informal adviser to President Trump Roger Stone speaks to cameras outside a hearing where Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on 'Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC — Roger Stone, an ex-advisor to Donald Trump, was arrested early Friday morning in Florida.
Law enforcement raided Stone’s house, and CNN witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 a.m. ET in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He is charged with witness tampering, obstruction of proceedings, and false statements.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.
Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.
You can read the indictment here.