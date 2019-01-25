× Trump associate Roger Stone arrested in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON DC — Roger Stone, an ex-advisor to Donald Trump, was arrested early Friday morning in Florida.

Law enforcement raided Stone’s house, and CNN witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 a.m. ET in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He is charged with witness tampering, obstruction of proceedings, and false statements.

Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

You can read the indictment here.