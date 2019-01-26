× 5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, LA — Five people are dead following a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said.

Two shootings took place in Ascension and Livingston parishes, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday morning.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The Theriots were alive when deputies arrived to their home and were able to identify their son as the gunman, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told reporters.

Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing three more people in neighboring Livingston Parish. The victims, Billy, Summer and Tanner Ernest, were found dead Saturday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

At least one of the Livingston victims was a friend of Theriot’s, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities were searching for Theriot on Saturday and said they believe he is “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre said.