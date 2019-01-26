× Dry weekend, warmer Sunday. Very cold to end the week.

Minor flooding issues still a concern for some. For a full list of current river levels and their forecasts click here.

After an active stretch of weather we get a much-needed break from rain, snow, everything! At least until Late Tuesday – Wednesday.

Saturday will be cooler with highs near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be milder with highs in the 40s and a mix of clouds and sun. A couple disturbances will pass nearby but miss Connecticut. With some moisture in the area I suppose there could be a flurry or raindrop but most stay dry.

The next chance for a bigger storm is late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. At this point it looks like snow to a mix to rain situation as the storm tracks to the west (putting us on the warm side of things). Then as the storm departs it could change back over to cold and snow Wednesday morning. We may even have another one of those dreaded “flash freeze” type situations for Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead, VERY cold weather moves in later next week.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun, milder. Highs: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

TUESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Late-day snow/mix to rain. High: Mid 40s

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Early morning snow/mix. Then clearing. high: 20s.

