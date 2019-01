× Man dies after falling through ice at Rogers Lake in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — One man has died after he apparently fell through the ice at Rogers Lake in Old Lyme.

Officers said that they responded to the lake around 3:15 p.m. on calls that two people were trapped on the ice.

One person was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

State police and the Old Lyme Fire department responded to the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released yet by police.