× Man drives 17 miles in the wrong direction on I-395 NB before being arrested

NORWICH — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly drove 17 miles in the south in the northbound lanes of I-395.

Police said that they received 35 911 calls of a SUV type vehicle traveling in the wrong direction of the highway.

State troopers from Troop D and E responded and tried to stop the SUV several times. The car narrowly missed State police cars multiple times while traveling south.

Officers were finally able to stop the car near Exit 18 near Lisbon/Norwich area.

The driver of the car was identified by police as Kory Langan of Columbus, Nebraska.

Lagan, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to obey a signal of an officer and reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to appear in court February 12.