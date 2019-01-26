× NHPD: Pizza delivery driver shot in Fairhaven

NEW HAVEN – Police say a man delivering a pizza was shot in his car in the Fairhaven neighborhood last night. This morning the 54-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Police tell FOX61’s Taylor DiChello that the driver was shot in his car about 11:15 Friday night. The delivery car remained in front of a house in the 400 block of Ferry Street on Saturday morning.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a possible robbery, but have not released any information about possible suspects.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more details as they become available.