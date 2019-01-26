× Patriots invite fans to Super Bowl send-off rally

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are inviting fans to a Super Bowl send-off rally at Gillette Stadium this weekend. If you’re going, share your pictures with FOX61 News!

The rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will feature live music and entertainment — including an appearance by the Blue Man Group — a cheerleader dance performance and giveaways.

Head coach Bill Belichick and players Tom Brady, David Andrews, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and James White are scheduled to address the crowd.

After the rally the team will depart by bus to T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island for the flight to Atlanta where they will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3.

The event is free and open to the public.

Are you going? Let us know, and share your photos or videos with us by sending them to Share61@FOX61.com, or tag them with #Share61 on social media.