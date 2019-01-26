× Person falls through ice at Rogers Lake in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — Police responded to Old Lyme Saturday after receiving calls that someone fell through the ice at Rogers Lake.

Officers said that they responded to the lake around 3:15 p.m. on calls that two people were trapped on the ice.

One person was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Officers said the status of the individual who fell through the ice is unknown.

State police and the Old Lyme Fire department responded to the scene.