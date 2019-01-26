× Plainfield little league coach arrested after allegedly trying to solicit sex from teen in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I — A Canterbury man is in police custody after he allegedly tried to solicit a teen for sex.

Christopher Merchant was arrested on January 25 in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State police said that Merchant,33, allegedly used the internet to solicit a 14 year-old boy to engage in sexual activity at a hotel.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by members of the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. During January 2019, Mr. Merchant was identified by police.

Merchant engaged in a series of communications with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. The conversation quickly became sexually explicit and he allegedly showed inappropriate material and solicited a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity at a Warwick hotel.

Police said that during the arrest, they found child pornography on Merchant’s cell phone.

Merchant was charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, three counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor and possession of child pornography. He was held on bond and is scheduled to be in Rhode Island district court on January 28.

Police said that Merchant is a vice president and coach with the Plainfield Little League in Plainfield. At this time, there is no evidence of any involvement with members of the Plainfield Little League.

FOX61 News has reached out to the Little League East Region for comment but has not received a response at the time of publication of this article.

The Rhode Island ICAC Task Force actively engages in investigative efforts to identify subjects involved in child exploitation-related activities.

The Rhode Island ICAC Task Force Program is administered by the Rhode Island State Police and supports a national network of multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task forces engaged in investigations, forensic examinations, and prosecutions related to Internet crimes against children and technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation.