Portland PD: Route 66 partially closed due to icing

PORTLAND – Route 66 westbound is closed at Route 17 in Portland this Saturday morning because of severe icing.

This area is not typically prone to flooding, but police say blocked storm drains have created dangerous icing conditions from that instersection to William St. Extension.

Police are closing that section of the road until they’re sure it’s safe.

One car crashed into a pole earlier this morning. Police say the car was totaled but the driver suffered only minor injuries.