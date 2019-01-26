Tech workers protest new Hartford tech company for outsourcing jobs while company pledges 1K American jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --Connecticut tech workers gathered together on Saturday, for a protest against a technology company new to Hartford.

Workers were protesting Infosys-a technology and innovation company that opened a new HUB in Hartford last year. Attendees at Elks Lodge on Prospect Street said they fear Infosys will outsource new technology jobs instead of hiring American citizens.

“We’re trying to bring up that taxpayers of Connecticut should not be giving money to a company that doesn’t have a good reputation, that has been sued by the us dept of justice, who has been sued by Americans for discrimination,” IT Professional Chris Deangelo said

According to Infosys, none of the 283 employees hired so far are on a visa and they will only hire U.S. citizens as they fill up to a thousand positions by 2022.

Mayor Lamont is a supporter of Infosys and said it is the state’s duty to bring in new jobs.

“The right response to companies who have been outsourcing jobs overseas is to get those companies to create American jobs here in America and that’s what Infosys is doing, said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Governor Lemont’s office released the following statement:

“Governor Lamont looks forward to Infosys becoming a key economic player in our state. These will be full-time jobs for individuals, many of whom live, work and play in our communities across the state.”

Currently, Infosys is hiring for various roles at their Technology and Innovation Hub in Downtown Hartford.