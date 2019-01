× Woman identified in fatal crash on Route 72 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Connecticut State Police have identified the woman killed following an accident on Route 72 Saturday evening.

According to state police, Ana Arroyo, 54, was the victim who died following the accident. State police said she was the passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Route 72 westbound was closed for an extended period of time.

No other details were released.