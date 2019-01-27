Black Wolves Fall to Bandits

UNCASVILLE – Callum Crawford scored three goals but the New England Black Wolves winning streak ended at three with a 15-5 loss to the Buffalo Bandits at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday evening.

Buffalo (4-2) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into play but the Black Wolves (4-2) tied it up 1:27 later on a power play goal by Crawford. Buffalo scored twice more over the next 12 minutes to take a 3-1 lead after one quarter.

The Bandits scored again to open the second, this time just seven seconds in the frame, but New England again answered, this time 42 seconds later on a transition goal from Colton Watkinson. Buffalo scored twice more to open up a 6-2 advantage before Crawford picked up his second of the night, again on the power play, with 5:39 to play in the half. Buffalo rattled off four goals over the final 4:30 to take a 9-3 lead into the break.

Buffalo’s scoring streak continued to open the third with a goal just 28 seconds in, and continued with three more over the rest of the frame to take a 13-3 lead into the fourth. The Bandits would rattle off three more to one for the Black Wolves, scored by JP Kealey, to take a 15-4 lead with 4:54 remaining. Crawford closed out the scoring with his third of the night with just 28.9 seconds to play.

Watkinson and Kealey each had an assist in addition to their goals while Tyler Digby had three assists and Brett Manney added two. In goal, Doug Jamieson had 19 saves while taking the loss and Alex Buque, who entered with 1:32 remaining in the second quarter, had 21 saves.

Dhane Smith led Buffalo with 11 points on two goals and nine assists while Corey Small had four goals and three assists. Shawn Evans had six assists for the Bandits and Chase Fraser and Thomas Hoggarth each had three goals and two assists. Matt Vinc had 39 saves in the win for the Bandits.

The Black Wolves will be in action next on Friday, February 1 when they travel to Georgia to take on the Swarm. Game time is set for 7:35 p.m. and can be watched on B/R Live.​

