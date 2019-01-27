× Clouds, sun & milder today; snow/rain mix starts Tuesday, bitter cold behind it

Minor flooding issues are still a concern, particularly along the Connecticut and Housatonic Rivers. For a full list of current river levels and their forecasts click here.

Today will be milder with highs in the 40s and a mix of clouds and sun. A couple disturbances will pass nearby but miss Connecticut. With some moisture in the area so a chance of some flurries especially in the late afternoon.

The next chance for a bigger storm is late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. At this point it looks like snow to a mix to rain situation as the storm tracks to the west (putting us on the warm side of things). Then as the storm departs it could change back over to cold and snow Wednesday morning. We may even have another one of those dreaded “flash freeze” type situations for Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead, VERY cold weather moves in later next week.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Clouds & sun, milder. Highs: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

TUESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Late-day snow/mix to rain. High: Mid 40s

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Early morning snow/mix. Then clearing. high: 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold, highs in the teens!

