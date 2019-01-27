× Collier, Walker lead No. 3 UConn to 93-57 rout of UCF

HARTFORD — Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 23 points, and No. 3 UConn routed UCF 93-57 on Sunday to move into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

Collier, Megan Walker (21 points), Crystal Dangerfield (17) and Katie Lou Samuelson (15) were all in double figures before halftime for the Huskies (18-1, 7-0).

Collier added nine rebounds and needs just two boards and 37 more points to become the fifth UConn player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Kayla Thigpen had 14 points to lead UCF (17-3, 6-1), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Nyala Shuler and Sianni Martin each added 13.

The Knights and Huskies both came into the game undefeated in the AAC. But UConn showed why it has now won all 108 games it has played against conference opponents, jumping out to an 8-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game. It was 17-2 three minutes later and 29-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Crystal Dangerfield’s driving 3-point play gave the Huskies their first 30-point lead at 50-20, and her layup at the halftime buzzer made it 61-36.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights came into the game forcing an average of just over 20 turnovers per game and stealing the ball just under 11 times. They were able to turn the Huskies over 14 times with eight steals, but had 19 turnovers of their own, leading to 24 UConn points.

UConn: UConn has been beating conference opponents by an average of 35 points. During their conference winning streak, the Huskies have had just one game in single digits, a 63-60 win over Tulane in February 2017.

UP NEXT

UCF: The Golden Knights head home for two games. The face Houston on Wednesday night and rival South Florida next Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Louisville for a showdown with the No. 4-ranked Cardinals on Thursday night and then play at Cincinnati on Saturday.