New Haven police investigating fatal crash

NEW HAVEN – Police say one person was killed when two cars collided about 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The collision happened at Kimberly Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Police say everyone in the two cars was transported to local hospitals, and one was pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police have not identified the deceased, or given any other information on the injured parties.

The accident is being investigated by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.