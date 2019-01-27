Snow/rain mix starts Tuesday, bitter cold behind it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sending the kids off to school tomorrow morning temperatures will start off in the 20s and teens, everyone will need to reach for that heavy jacket. We'll top off in the lows 30s for much of the state with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds mixed in.

We repeat this same scenario for Tuesday morning with changes occurring in the evening. With an approaching low pressure system we're expecting some snow switching over to a mix/rain then back over to snow before all is said and done.

Right now the best chance for all snow and accumulating snowfall is going to be in portions of Litchfield county and a small portion of northern Hartford county. Overall, in terms of snowfall it's another one of those systems that just isn't going to provide huge amounts.

A coating to 2" for most of the state and maybe a localized 4" in the previous mentioned locations. Wednesday mornings commute will be less than ideal with slick spots more than likely.

This system should clear out by the early afternoon on Wednesday. However, behind it ... bitter arctic air files in.

Overnight lows on Wednesday nearly 2 degrees. So not only will it be harshly cold but any residual moisture on the ground will freeze.

Waking up on Thursday morning it will be brutal, feels like temperatures could be close to -20 for some portions of the state. Dress accordingly. Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

The bitter cold will stick around until the weekend we'll see temperatures start to moderate heading into Sunday.

Forecast Details:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

TUESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Late-day snow/mix to rain. High: Mid 40s

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Early morning snow/mix. Then clearing. high: 20s.

THURSDAY: Bitter cold. High: 10s

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. High: 20s

