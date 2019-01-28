2 suspects dead, 5 officers hurt in shooting

HOUSTON — Houston’s police chief says two suspects are dead after a shooting that injured five officers, including four who were hit by gunfire.

Chief Art Acevedo says the suspects were killed after firing at officers serving a search warrant at a southeast Houston home where authorities allege black tar heroin was being sold.

Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Acevedo says two of the officers who were shot were hit in the neck by gunfire and are in critical but stable condition.

The other three officers are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Acevedo didn’t immediately have additional information about the suspects.

Acevedo says the officers came under fire just after forcing open the home’s front door.