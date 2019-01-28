Special counsel Robert Mueller's federal grand jury has been extended by six months. The grand jury was seated for an 18-month term that began in July 2017 and was set to expire in the coming days.
WASHINGTON — The Acting attorney general says special counsel’s Russia investigation is ‘close to being completed.’
