CIAC: Student Athletes Recognized

The CIAC and its membership launched a new sportsmanship initiative for its member schools entitled “Class Act Schools.” The new initiative is designed to empower schools and particularly students to take ownership for all issues related to sportsmanship within the athletics department. Schools will have the opportunity to opt-in as an official Class Act School. Doing so includes striving to follow an established set of guidelines for behavior at sporting events and creating a student-led group to monitor and address sportsmanship concerns within the school. The CIAC will serve as the sponsor for the program, which aims to provide a framework enabling schools to promote, encourage, and monitor positive sportsmanship within their departments.

The behavioral guidelines that are part of the Class Act Schools program were developed through collaboration and discussion with students, coaches and athletic directors at previous CIAC Sportsmanship Conferences and are intended to create a consistent framework for acceptable behavior from all athletic stakeholders including participants, coaches, students and parents. The guidelines for the Class Act School program can be found here: http://ciacsports.com/site/?p=10430.

Schools may voluntarily opt-in as Class Act Schools via the Online Eligibility Center

To see the listing of schools that have chosen to be part of the program, click here along with links for promotional items to support the program at the school level. There are opportunities to share positive stories and examples of sportsmanship on the site. Schools are encouraged to use social media to highlight examples of Class Act School behavior.

CAS-CIAC has also created a new Student Athletic Advisory Board, to empower students to promote good sportsmanship within their leagues and address other issues regarding athletics.

