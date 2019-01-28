× DPH: Case of measles found in New Haven County adult

HARTFORD – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced today that it has confirmed a case of measles in a New Haven County adult, the first confirmed case this year in the state.

According to DPH, three cases were confirmed in 2018.

“DPH is collaborating with local partners to identify contacts and implement appropriate control measures,” DPH said in a release. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly among unvaccinated people. However, the majority of people exposed to measles are not at-risk of developing the disease since most people have either been vaccinated or have had measles in the past, before vaccination became routine.”