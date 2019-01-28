Powder at state office building in Hartford turns out to be non-hazardous

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Emergency crews responding to report of a white powder incident at a state office building on Capitol Avenue Monday afternoon have determined it was non-hazardous.
Crews were at the Department of Health, 410 Capitol Ave. for a hazmat incident. Hartford fire officials said the scene was on precautionary isolation until the substance was identified as dust from packing material.
Officials said there was no cause for concern and they were terminating the incident
