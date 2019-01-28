× At least three arrested after brawl breaks out at Bridgeport Superior Court

BRIDGEPORT — A fight broke out outside courtroom A in Bridgeport Superior Court late Monday morning.

The fight broke out in the hallway. The courtroom was where Jayvell Washington, accused of shooting a man to death Sunday morning, was to be arraigned.

About 20 people were involved in the fight. Two of them were handcuffed, and at least three people were arrested according to State Police. One person was also tased by State Police.

According to reports, a marshal broke his finger. State Police and Bridgeport Police are stationed at the courthouse to prevent further fights.

Washington has not been arraigned as of 11:45 a.m.