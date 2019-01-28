× Justin Thomas commits to play in the 2019 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD — The Travelers Championship announced Monday morning that Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, major champion and No. 4 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play in this year’s tournament at TPC River Highlands.

In 2018, Thomas spent four weeks as the top-ranked player in the world.

Thomas has played TPC River Highlands the past four years, tying for third in 2016. He made his Travelers Championship debut as a 20-year-old amateur in 2013, when he tied for 30th.

“In just a few years, Justin has gone from college All-American to tournament and award-winning PGA TOUR star,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We appreciate that Justin enjoys coming to TPC River Highlands and look forward to welcoming him and so many of the best players in the world in June.”

Thomas has nine career TOUR wins, including five in the 2016-17 season, when he also won the season-long FedExCup points race. His win at the 2017 PGA Championship was his first major title, and he followed that up with his first FedExCup playoff victory at the Dell Technologies Championship. Thomas won three more TOUR events during the 2017-18 season. He has two top-10 finishes already this season, including a third at Kapalua.

Thomas was a member of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team and played in the Presidents Cup in 2017.

“While Justin is a world-class golfer, he’s an even better person with whom we’ve built a strong relationship over the years,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “He’s one of the most exciting young golfers on the PGA TOUR, and our field is already shaping up to be one of the best we’ve had.”