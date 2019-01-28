Late-day wintry mix possible for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of Tuesday will likely be free of any snow or rain, but that chance for precipitation increases as the afternoon progresses. With an approaching low pressure system we're expecting some snow switching over to a mix/rain then back over to snow before all is said and done.

Right now the best chance for all snow and accumulating snowfall is going to be in portions of Litchfield county and a small portion of northern Hartford county.

Overall, in terms of snowfall it's another one of those systems that just isn't going to provide huge amounts. A coating to 2" for most of the state and maybe a localized 4" in the previous mentioned locations.

Wednesday mornings commute may not be perfect, but we're hoping the precipitation ends early enough that roads should be in okay shape. Skies should clear out by the early afternoon on Wednesday.

However, behind that storm ... bitter arctic air files in.

Overnight lows on Wednesday nearly 2 degrees. So not only will it be harshly cold but any residual moisture on the ground will freeze.

Waking up on Thursday morning it will be brutal, feels like temperatures could be close to -20 for some portions of the state. Dress accordingly. Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

The bitter cold will stick around until the weekend we'll see temperatures start to moderate heading into Sunday.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late-day snow/mix to rain. Temperatures rising into the mid/upper 30s during the afternoon/evening.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning snow/mix. Then clearing overall. A possible snow shower in the afternoon. High: 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Windy with temperatures falling quickly. Down to near zero by morning, with wind chills -10 to -25 below zero.

THURSDAY: Bitter cold with sunshine. High: 12-19.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. High: 20s

