Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes announce update with East Windsor casino

EAST WINDSOR — MMCT Venture, the joint entity created by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes, announced Monday the name and logo for their East Windsor casino.

The name of the casino is Tribal Winds Casino and their website is now up and running.

“Tribal Winds Casino will be a great addition to the entertainment landscape of Connecticut’s Capitol Region,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman, Rodney Butler. “Building on the iconic brands of our two flagship properties, Tribal Winds will be a world-class gaming and entertainment facility that combines our shared past with the proud local character of East Windsor. This shovel ready facility will create jobs and bring in new revenue for the state the minute we break ground.”

In addition to the new name and logo, the Tribes also outlined their hiring goals for both construction and operation of the new facility. Tribal Winds is expected to support 5,000 jobs from the start of construction through the grand opening, with at least 2,000 jobs for the Building Trades during construction and 2,000 permanent jobs at the facility once it’s operational. The casino is also expected to support 1,000 indirect jobs at small business vendors.

In addition, the Tribes reaffirmed their commitment to a regional jobs plan that will create opportunities for residents throughout the area. The plan would designate at least 650 jobs for Hartford area residents, with specific hiring goals broken down by community as follows:

• Hartford – 325 jobs

• East Hartford – 150 jobs

• East Windsor, Windsor Locks & other surrounding communities – 175 jobs

“We are ready to roll, to start construction and begin creating jobs and revenue,” said Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman, Kevin Brown. “It’s taken a lot of time, effort and resources to get to this point. We’re excited to work with our partners in state government on the next phase of this exciting development.”