More than 100 people issued infractions for underage drinking at Hamden club

HAMDEN — Police issued more than 100 infractions for underage drinking at a Hamden nightspot last Friday.

Police said they conducted a “liquor compliance check” at Clubhouse Café, 3816 Whitney Ave after several complaints pertaining to underage drinking were received on the Hamden Police 411 Tip Line.

Officers said they issued “in excess of 100” infractions to patrons that were under 21 years of age and the State Liquor Commission has been notified.