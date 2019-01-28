× New London man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 2 women in 2017

NEW LONDON — A New London man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for breaking into two homes and raping two women in 2017, according to The Day.

The Day reports, Monte White, 35, full sentence is 40 years in prison which is suspended after 20 years served, followed by 10 years of probation.

The Day reports that a victim appeared in the court room to provide a statement:

“I have an unsettling fear … that I’m going to be raped again and this time I’m not going to survive it,” the woman said.

The Day said the woman told the court that she had become “paralyzed by fear after being raped in the place where one is supposed to feel safe.”

She also said she experienced panic attacks and anxiety and couldn’t be alone and in addition to her own suffering, her family and her boyfriend also have been through hell, according to The Day.

Police said an investigation and DNA evidence linked White to a sexual assault and home invasion on October 29th, and a similar sexual assault on November 29th.

New London police said White’s original arrest was made in the area of 265 Jefferson Avenue, where police had been tracking him during their narcotics investigation. They said he drove a 2001 Mercedes Benz which was maroon, but recently was painted black.

Police said the DNA evidence has also linked White to a sexual assault case in Torrington.