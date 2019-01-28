× Perdue recalls chicken nuggets for undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON DC – Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 16,011 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE chicken nugget items were produced on Jan. 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

• 12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, DC; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; Virginia; and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when a retail store notified the company of an incorrect label. The establishment investigated and determined that the incorrect back label was applied to the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.