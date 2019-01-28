× Police: Southport man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting convalescent patient

SOUTHPORT — Police say 57-year-old Elias Saldana, a former patient of Regard Care convalescent home in Southport, was arrested and charged after sexually assaulting another patient.

Police say on January 21st, an employee of Regal Care told police they saw Saldana, a patient, leaving the room of a 75-year-old non-communicative patient’s room.

When the employee investigated, they found that the woman’s diaper was open. The employee immediately called police.

Police say an investigation soon followed, and soon learned from family members that there were multiple incidents in the past that involved Saldana accessing the victim’s room specifically against the family’s wishes.

Regal Care of Southport reportedly assured them that a safety plan was in place to prevent Saldana’s access to the victim, according to police.

Police say they determined that Salanda illegally accessed the victim’s room, and sexually assaulted her.

Saldana was arrested and charged with sexual assault, reckless endangerment, and burglary.

Saldana was held on a $100,000 bond, and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday.