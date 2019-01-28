× Car falls into hole by water main break in Hartford

HARTFORD — A sinkhole on Hillside Avenue swallowed a car early this morning.

The Metropolitan District confirms there was a 12-inch water main break on Hillside Avenue in Hartford. 13 homes on Hillside Avenue from Colby Street to Amherst Street are affected by the water main’s shut down.

MDC says while crews were in the process of shutting down the water main, a car drove around the MDC vehicles, and the personnel working in the street, and then drove into the hole in the road in the area of the water main break.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries