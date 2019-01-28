× Suspect arrested in Hartford murder case

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

John Bolton, was charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.

On January 8, police were called to 241 Laurel Street following a shooting. Police say multiple shots were fired, triggering the city’s ShotSpotter system and provoking several 9-1-1 calls from residents. Police found Carl Spence, 29, of Hartford, dead from two gunshot wounds.

Bolton was located and arrested Monday, and was held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.