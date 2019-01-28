× Traffic alert: I-84 ramps to be closed for Mixmaster rehabilitation project

WATERBURY — Some Interstate 84 off-ramps in the Waterbury area will be closed overnight for construction starting Monday, January 28.

Here is the alert from the Department of Transportation:

RAMP AND LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION Beginning on Monday, January 28, 2019, Exit 19 and Exit 20 off-ramps from I-84 Westbound and the Bank Street on-ramps will be closed to allow for the installation of the temporary pavement markings and temporary sign panels for both exits, removal of existing overhead sign panels and the installation of temporary work platforms needed to complete concrete deck and structural steel repairs. Daily temporary lane closures will extend for approximately six (6) months during off-peak hours (nights). Motorists are advised to follow posted detour routes. The expected closure sequence will be as follows: January 28th, 30th and 31st: Closure of Exit 19 off-ramp (I-84 Westbound) and two (2) left lanes

January 29th, February 1st, February 4th and 5th: Closure of Exit 20 off-ramp (I-84 Westbound) and two (2) right lanes

Closures Times: Monday-Thursday, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. one lane will be closed; then from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. two lanes and the ramps will be closed. All lanes and ramps will reopen 6:00 a.m. the following day. Friday, from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. one lane will be closed; then from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. two lanes and the ramps will be closed. All lanes and ramps will reopen 7:00 a.m. Saturday. Saturday, from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. one lane will be closed; then from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. two lanes and the ramps will be closed. All lanes and ramps will reopen 8:00 a.m. Sunday. Sunday, from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. one lane will be closed; then from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. two lanes and the ramps will be closed. All lanes and ramps will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Detour Information Exit 19 Off-Ramp Detour: Motorists traveling I-84 Westbound should take Exit 18 (West Main Street/Highland Avenue) and stay to the right towards Highland Avenue. Take a right onto Highland Avenue. At traffic light, take a right onto Chase Parkway. Take a right onto the I-84 Eastbound on-ramp; follow I-84 Eastbound to Route 8 Southbound. Exit 20 Off-Ramp Detour: Motorists traveling I-84 Westbound should take Exit 18 (West Main Street/Highland Avenue) and stay to the right towards Highland Avenue. Take a right onto Highland Avenue. At traffic light, take a right onto Chase Parkway. Take a right onto the I-84 Eastbound on-ramp; follow I-84 Eastbound to Route 8 Northbound.

