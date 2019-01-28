× Vernon Police searching for endangered missing man

VERNON — Have you seen Nashawn Harvey?

Vernon g Police say the 43-year-old was reported missing Sunday, and was last seen walking in the area of Phoenix Street and Maple Avenue on Friday evening, around 7:45 p.m.

Police say that Harvey had gone out to walk his dog. The dog later returned home without Harvey. Police say Harvey is believed to be endangered, and police are seeing the public’s help in finding him.

Harvey is a black male, around 5′ 10″, 200 lbs. He is bald with a brown goatee. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black Dickies pants, black sneakers, and black knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police 860-872-9126. Police are also looking to talk with residents in the neighborhood who have home surveillance systems that may have captured Harvey.