Weaver boys’s basketball coach under investigation following physical incident with player

HARTFORD -- On Saturday, the Weaver High School Boys basketball team traveled to Middletown High School for a non-conference game.

Weaver won that game, 92-62.

However, an incident occurred at that game that has the Hartford Board of Education investigating.

FOX61 learned that there was an incident between a Weaver player and the Weaver coach that became physical and police were then involved. And as a result, the coach is now under investigation.

We reached out to the Hartford Board of Education regarding this and they confirmed that they became aware of the incident Saturday evening, and their Office of Talent Management is conducting an internal investigation.

At this point, the Hartford Board of Education does not know the coach’s status and would not confirm if he’s suspended.

Typically, any physical incident between a student and staff member would trigger a DCF investigation.

And the Hartford Board of Ed confirmed that they did make an immediate referral on Saturday to DCF regarding this specific incident. The Board of Ed confirmed that the coach was not at practice today, and his status is pending the outcome of the initial investigation.

We also reached out to Middletown Police Department, they also confirm there was an incident, but they did not make an arrest.

We hope to learn more on this tonight.