Woman stuck in Manhattan elevator for three days is rescued: FDNY

MANHATTAN — A woman who was trapped in a Manhattan elevator for three days has been rescued, according to the FDNY and WPIX.

According to the FDNY, the unidentified woman said she had been in the elevator of the town home, located on East 65th Street and Park Avenue, since Friday.

The five-story building is a single-family home, according to Street Easy.

It was not immediately known if the woman lived in the home.