Woman stuck in Manhattan elevator for three days is rescued: FDNY

Posted 12:40 PM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, January 28, 2019

MANHATTAN — A woman who was trapped in a Manhattan elevator for three days has been rescued, according to the FDNY and WPIX.

A

According to the FDNY, the unidentified woman said she had been in the elevator of the town home, located on East 65th Street and Park Avenue, since Friday.

The five-story building is a single-family home, according to Street Easy.

It was not immediately known if the woman lived in the home.