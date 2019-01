Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Attorney

I need shoulder surgery because some guy rearended me last week. My health plan is thru my teaching job at the Board of Ed. They say they will pay for the surgery but want to be reimbursed from the settlement I get from the guy that hit me who only has a $50,000 policy. Do I really have to pay my plan back? How much? What if I don’t?

Maryjane